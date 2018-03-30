$270.22 Million in Sales Expected for CoStar Group (CSGP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report sales of $270.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CoStar Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $270.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $269.50 million. CoStar Group reported sales of $226.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CoStar Group will report full-year sales of $270.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CoStar Group.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $253.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. BidaskClub raised shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $430.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CoStar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $6.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $362.68. 183,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,984. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $197.55 and a 52 week high of $378.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,993.73, a PE ratio of 100.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.69, for a total transaction of $442,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Francis Carchedi sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.09, for a total transaction of $4,308,689.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,271 shares of company stock worth $8,593,961 in the last quarter. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

