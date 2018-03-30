Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes $219,000 Position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Sii Investments Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 1,600.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 20,248 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,788 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 20,707 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000.

Shares of NYSE:IGR opened at $7.31 on Friday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 18 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.06%.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary objective is high income. Its secondary objective is capital appreciation. It invests from 80% to 100% of its total assets in income-producing real estate securities (including real estate investment trusts (REITs)) located in the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

