$3.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Aptiv PLC (APTV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will report sales of $3.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.28 billion. Aptiv reported sales of $4.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year sales of $3.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $14.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.70 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $14.34 billion to $15.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APTV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Aptiv to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.19.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $84.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22,418.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.59. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $61.73 and a fifty-two week high of $96.91.

In related news, SVP David Paja sold 6,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $578,906.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Dellaquila purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,534,060,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,991,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,094,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,936,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,480,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC, formerly Delphi Automotive PLC, is a global technology company serving the automotive sector. The Company designs and manufactures vehicle components, and provides electrical and electronic and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical/Electronic Architecture, and Electronics & Safety.

