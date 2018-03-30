$302.30 Million in Sales Expected for Westmoreland Coal (WLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Westmoreland Coal (NASDAQ:WLB) will announce $302.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Westmoreland Coal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $287.00 million to $317.60 million. Westmoreland Coal reported sales of $392.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westmoreland Coal will report full year sales of $302.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.13 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Westmoreland Coal.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WLB. ValuEngine raised shares of Westmoreland Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westmoreland Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLB. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Westmoreland Coal by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,863 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 300,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westmoreland Coal during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,340,000. Western Standard LLC grew its stake in shares of Westmoreland Coal by 996.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 276,185 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 250,985 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Westmoreland Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westmoreland Coal by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 386,481 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 190,268 shares during the period. 51.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLB opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Westmoreland Coal has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $7.33, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.07.

About Westmoreland Coal

Westmoreland Coal Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company. The company operates through Coal – U.S., Coal – Canada, Coal – WMLP, and Power segments. It produces and sells sub-bituminous coal and lignite to power plants. The company owns and operates coal mines in Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, and Texas, the United States; and Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

