$303.19 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Inc (PTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) will post $303.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for PTC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $302.60 million and the highest is $304.00 million. PTC posted sales of $280.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year sales of $303.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PTC had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $306.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PTC to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

NASDAQ:PTC traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.01. 1,131,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,061. The company has a market cap of $9,071.35, a P/E ratio of 105.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PTC has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $81.72.

In other news, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $1,808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $553,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,964 shares of company stock worth $2,765,872 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. OZ Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,542,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,935,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,958,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PTC by 441.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,088,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,154,000 after buying an additional 887,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management LTD increased its stake in PTC by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD now owns 1,160,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,301,000 after buying an additional 691,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc is a global computer software and services company. The Company offers a portfolio of computer-aided design (CAD) modeling, product lifecycle management (PLM) and service lifecycle management (SLM) solutions for manufacturers to create, operate, and service products. It offers a suite of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that enables its customers to connect, manage and analyze data, and create applications.

