$32.07 Million in Sales Expected for Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) will post sales of $32.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Array Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.50 million. Array Biopharma posted sales of $33.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Array Biopharma will report full year sales of $32.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.50 million to $146.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $186.01 million per share, with estimates ranging from $139.84 million to $260.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Array Biopharma.

Get Array Biopharma alerts:

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Array Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 107.79% and a negative net margin of 98.51%. The firm had revenue of $42.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARRY. BidaskClub lowered Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Array Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Swann upped their target price on Array Biopharma from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Array Biopharma from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Array Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Shares of ARRY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,289,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,465. Array Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3,488.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.80.

In other Array Biopharma news, CFO Jason Haddock sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $102,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,368 shares in the company, valued at $499,332.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lunsen Gil J. Van sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $278,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,803.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 278,016 shares of company stock worth $4,718,508. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARRY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Array Biopharma by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/32-07-million-in-sales-expected-for-array-biopharma-inc-arry-this-quarter-updated.html.

About Array Biopharma

Array BioPharma Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted small molecule drugs to treat patients afflicted with cancer. The Company’s programs include approximately three cancer drugs, binimetinib, encorafenib and selumetinib (partnered with AstraZeneca, PLC).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Array Biopharma (ARRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Array Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Array Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.