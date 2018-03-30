Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 32,904 Autoliv Inc. (ALV)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 288.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray set a $124.00 price target on Autoliv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $145.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12,360.58, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. Autoliv Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.08 and a 12-month high of $152.57.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. analysts predict that Autoliv Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Johan Lofvenholm sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $40,124.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,708.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc is a supplier of automotive safety systems with a range of product offerings, including passive safety systems and active safety systems. The Company operates through two segments: Passive Safety and Electronics. The Passive safety products include modules and components for passenger and driver-side airbags, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, whiplash protection systems and child seats, and components for such systems, as well as passive safety electronic products, such as restraint electronics and crash sensors.

