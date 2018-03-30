$385.05 Million in Sales Expected for Century Communities (CCS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) to report sales of $385.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $404.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $366.20 million. Century Communities posted sales of $228.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $385.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.15 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $518.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.29 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Century Communities from $34.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Century Communities from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Century Communities stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $885.54, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in homebuilding business in Atlanta, Central Texas, Colorado, Houston, Nevada, and Utah. It is involved in the development, design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as entitlement and development of land. The company sells homes through its sales representatives, as well as through independent real estate brokers.

