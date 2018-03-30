$399.70 Million in Sales Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to post sales of $399.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $391.20 million to $408.20 million. Koppers reported sales of $346.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year sales of $399.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.75 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $366.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.05 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 94.85% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

KOP stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.90. 115,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,286. The stock has a market cap of $901.78, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.94. Koppers has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $144,115,000 after acquiring an additional 265,470 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at $6,109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after acquiring an additional 118,400 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at $3,236,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 62,104 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/399-70-million-in-sales-expected-for-koppers-holdings-inc-kop-this-quarter-updated.html.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.