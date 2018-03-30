Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of West Pharmaceutical Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.17.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $88.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6,399.83, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.90 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

West Pharmaceutical Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback 800,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a manufacturer of packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. The Company’s products include vial containment solutions, prefillable systems, self-injection platforms, cartridge systems and components, reconstitution and transfer systems, intradermal delivery solutions, specialty components, and contract manufacturing and analytical services.

