$43.88 Million in Sales Expected for Repligen Co. (RGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to report sales of $43.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.91 million. Repligen reported sales of $30.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $43.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.63 million to $185.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $219.26 million per share, with estimates ranging from $207.30 million to $254.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Repligen.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.13 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Repligen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Shares of RGEN stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.42. 226,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,060. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.08. The firm has a market cap of $1,569.62, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 8,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $322,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,887.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $169,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Repligen by 585.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after acquiring an additional 802,848 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,802,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,397,000 after purchasing an additional 742,634 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Repligen by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,311,000 after purchasing an additional 249,451 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,669,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after purchasing an additional 216,330 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,511,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,103,000 after purchasing an additional 196,900 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/43-88-million-in-sales-expected-for-repligen-co-rgen-this-quarter-updated.html.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation is a bioprocessing company. The Company is focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products used to improve the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process. The Company’s portfolio includes protein products, chromatography products, and filtration products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repligen (RGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.