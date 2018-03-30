4,695 Shares in Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPT. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Liberty Property Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 353,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,527,000 after acquiring an additional 31,505 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Liberty Property Trust by 244.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Liberty Property Trust by 13.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 343,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,084,000 after acquiring an additional 39,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $611,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $43.00 target price on Liberty Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Property Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Liberty Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.17.

Shares of LPT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.73. 922,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,708. Liberty Property Trust has a 1-year low of $37.53 and a 1-year high of $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,860.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is 83.77%.

Liberty Property Trust (the Trust) is a self-administered and self-managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s assets are owned directly or indirectly, and substantially all of the Trust’s operations are conducted directly or indirectly, by its subsidiary, Liberty Property Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership).

