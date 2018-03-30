58,299 Shares in RPC, Inc. (RES) Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in RPC in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RPC by 791.2% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of RPC by 7.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RES. Guggenheim set a $25.00 price target on RPC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on RPC from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo dropped their price target on RPC from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on RPC from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley set a $27.00 price target on RPC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.85.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,857.55, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.73. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $27.07.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $427.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.04 million. RPC had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 16.90%. RPC’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. equities analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

RPC announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About RPC

RPC, Inc (RPC) is a holding company for several oilfield services companies. The Company provides a range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the southwest, mid-continent, Gulf of Mexico, Rocky Mountain and Appalachian regions, and in selected international markets.

