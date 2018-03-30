Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Invests $367,000 in DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 12.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,254 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 36,222.2% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 3,269 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $74.16 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $86.32. The company has a market cap of $6,375.15, a P/E ratio of -125.69 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical device company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.82 million. DexCom had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $92,252.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance H. Gregg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $568,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 484,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,552,024.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,854 shares of company stock worth $2,141,081 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 target price on DexCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray set a $60.00 target price on DexCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Group lifted their target price on DexCom from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on DexCom from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.68.

DexCom Company Profile

Dexcom, Inc (Dexcom) is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the design, development and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and for use by healthcare providers. The Company’s products consist of DexCom G4 PLATINUM and DexCom G5 Mobile.

