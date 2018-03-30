$69.08 Million in Sales Expected for RTI Surgical Inc (RTIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect RTI Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) to post $69.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RTI Surgical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.46 million and the lowest is $68.70 million. RTI Surgical reported sales of $69.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RTI Surgical will report full-year sales of $69.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.26 million to $284.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $296.38 million per share, with estimates ranging from $293.57 million to $299.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RTI Surgical.

Get RTI Surgical alerts:

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). RTI Surgical had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million.

RTIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Craig Hallum raised RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 109,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 47,695 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 591,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 298,508 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 113,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTIX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.60. 173,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.50. RTI Surgical has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.97, a PE ratio of 76.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.69.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/69-08-million-in-sales-expected-for-rti-surgical-inc-rtix-this-quarter.html.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical, Inc is engaged in producing orthopedic and other surgical implants that repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues. The Company uses natural tissues, metals and synthetics process to produce its products. The Company’s business primarily consists of six categories, such as spine, sports medicine, ortho fixation, bone graft substitutes and general orthopedic (BGS and general orthopedic), dental and surgical specialties.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RTI Surgical (RTIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RTI Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTI Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.