$7.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) to announce sales of $7.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.15 billion and the lowest is $7.67 billion. Schlumberger reported sales of $6.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year sales of $7.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.13 billion to $35.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $39.01 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $35.65 billion to $41.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Jefferies Group set a $78.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $73.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley set a $80.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.96.

In other news, insider Mogharbel Khaled Al bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $192,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,992.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paal Kibsgaard bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $646,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,650 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $64.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89,236.01, a P/E ratio of -59.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $61.02 and a 12 month high of $80.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.49%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

