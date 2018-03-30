$7.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Time Warner Inc (TWX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) will post $7.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Time Warner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $8.27 billion. Time Warner posted sales of $7.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Time Warner will report full-year sales of $7.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.00 billion to $33.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $33.86 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $32.65 billion to $34.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Time Warner.

Get Time Warner alerts:

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The media conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Time Warner had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Time Warner’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TWX shares. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Time Warner in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Time Warner in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Time Warner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Time Warner in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on Time Warner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.61.

NYSE:TWX opened at $94.58 on Friday. Time Warner has a 52-week low of $85.88 and a 52-week high of $103.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $73,462.02, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Time Warner news, Director William P. Barr sold 4,019 shares of Time Warner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $390,646.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Time Warner in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Time Warner in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Zions Bancorporation raised its position in shares of Time Warner by 698.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,142 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Time Warner in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new position in shares of Time Warner in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/7-95-billion-in-sales-expected-for-time-warner-inc-twx-this-quarter.html.

Time Warner Company Profile

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of premium pay television and over the top (OTT) services and premium pay, basic tier television and OTT services internationally, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video, and videogame production and distribution.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Time Warner (TWX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Time Warner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Warner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.