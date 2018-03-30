$730,000.00 in Sales Expected for pSivida (PSDV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect pSivida (NASDAQ:PSDV) to announce sales of $730,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for pSivida’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $850,000.00 and the lowest is $640,000.00. pSivida posted sales of $590,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that pSivida will report full year sales of $730,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.27 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.69 million per share, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $5.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover pSivida.

pSivida (NASDAQ:PSDV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. pSivida had a negative net margin of 882.37% and a negative return on equity of 205.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on shares of pSivida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. B. Riley set a $5.00 price target on shares of pSivida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of pSivida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of pSivida in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of pSivida in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of pSivida by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 103,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of pSivida by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,524,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSDV stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,397. pSivida has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $55.21, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

pSivida Company Profile

pSivida Corp. develops sustained-release drug-delivery products for the treatment of chronic eye diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers ILUVIEN, an injectable, sustained-release micro-insert for use in treating vision impairment associated with diabetic macular edema; and Retisert for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

