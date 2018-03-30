$76.96 Million in Sales Expected for 8×8, Inc. (EGHT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) to announce $76.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.03 million. 8X8 reported sales of $66.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $76.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $292.71 million to $295.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $346.80 million per share, with estimates ranging from $337.83 million to $353.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover 8X8.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. 8X8 had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $75.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EGHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet cut 8X8 from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on 8X8 from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) opened at $19.45 on Friday. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,780.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, SVP Darren J. Hakeman sold 8,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $147,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,504.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 9,300 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $183,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,300 shares of company stock worth $2,116,970 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

