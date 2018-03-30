797,258 Shares in Fastenal (FAST) Acquired by Elkfork Partners LLC

Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 797,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,602,000. Fastenal accounts for approximately 1.5% of Elkfork Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Elkfork Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of Fastenal at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $54.59 on Friday. Fastenal has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $15,297.10, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Fastenal had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Northcoast Research set a $60.00 price target on Fastenal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Sunday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

In other Fastenal news, insider Charles S. Miller sold 26,250 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,483,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $424,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company is engaged in wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies. The Company is engaged in fastener distribution, and non-fastener maintenance and supply business. As of December 31, 2016, it distributed these supplies through a network of approximately 2,500 stores. Its customers are in the manufacturing and non-residential construction markets.

