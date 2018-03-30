8,182 Shares in Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.06% of Citi Trends at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTRN. State Street Corp increased its position in Citi Trends by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,901 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Citi Trends by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Citi Trends by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 18,783 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $424.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.50. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $31.35.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th. Citi Trends’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Citi Trends declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 16th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. MKM Partners upgraded Citi Trends from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc is a retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The Company’s segment is retail operations. The Company operates approximately 520 stores in both urban and rural markets in over 30 states. The Company offers products under its brands, such as Citi Steps and Red Ape. The Company’s merchandise includes apparel, accessories and home.

