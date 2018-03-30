$830.34 Million in Sales Expected for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will report $830.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $805.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $858.31 million. Sanderson Farms posted sales of $802.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year sales of $830.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.62 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.71). Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $136.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Vertical Group raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $119.02 on Friday. Sanderson Farms has a 52-week low of $101.83 and a 52-week high of $176.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2,792.36, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.49.

In related news, Director John Bierbusse sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $90,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,391,000 after purchasing an additional 501,917 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1,543.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 381,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,705,000 after purchasing an additional 358,296 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 425,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,142,000 after purchasing an additional 249,200 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth $27,645,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,162,000 after purchasing an additional 172,488 shares in the last quarter.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company. The Company is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh and frozen chicken, and also preparation, processing, marketing and distribution of processed and minimally prepared chicken. It sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack and frozen chicken, in whole, cut-up and boneless form, under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, casual dining operators, customers reselling frozen chicken into export markets.

