WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $210,000 in Humana Inc (HUM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider M Todoroff Christopher sold 16,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.37, for a total transaction of $4,480,260.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,006.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia H. Zipperle sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $326,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,047.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,660 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,218. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.83. 1,176,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $36,837.44, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $204.98 and a 12-month high of $293.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Humana had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Group upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Humana from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.47.

About Humana

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Group and Specialty, Healthcare Services and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment consists of Medicare benefits, as well as individual commercial fully insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products.

