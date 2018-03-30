$85.59 Million in Sales Expected for EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will announce $85.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for EXACT Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.60 million and the highest is $87.25 million. EXACT Sciences posted sales of $48.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will report full year sales of $85.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $425.00 million to $431.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $643.39 million per share, with estimates ranging from $621.79 million to $658.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EXACT Sciences.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $87.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.42 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 43.01% and a negative return on equity of 24.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXAS. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Leerink Swann set a $67.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.84.

In related news, SVP D Scott Coward sold 1,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $87,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,297.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin T. Conroy sold 125,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $6,619,971.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 955,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,438,416.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 449,538 shares of company stock valued at $21,878,668. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 2,925.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 6,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $44.12. 2,543,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,379. EXACT Sciences has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $63.60. The firm has a market cap of $5,933.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. Its Cologuard test is a stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid (sDNA) screening test, which utilizes a multi-target approach to detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

