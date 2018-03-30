$857.98 Million in Sales Expected for Goldcorp (GG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) will report $857.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldcorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $806.70 million to $909.26 million. Goldcorp reported sales of $882.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldcorp will report full-year sales of $857.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.42 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Goldcorp.

Get Goldcorp alerts:

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Goldcorp had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.94 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank set a $18.00 target price on Goldcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC raised their target price on Goldcorp from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Goldcorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Goldcorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.51.

Shares of Goldcorp stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,994,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,366,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Goldcorp has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $11,738.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in Goldcorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 30,505,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,352,000 after buying an additional 3,168,910 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Goldcorp by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,700,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,869,000 after buying an additional 4,824,114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Goldcorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,497,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,358,000 after buying an additional 142,752 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Goldcorp by 28.0% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,157,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,681,000 after buying an additional 2,005,040 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its position in Goldcorp by 37.3% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 8,664,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,193,000 after buying an additional 2,354,277 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “$857.98 Million in Sales Expected for Goldcorp (GG) This Quarter” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/857-98-million-in-sales-expected-for-goldcorp-gg-this-quarter-updated.html.

Goldcorp Company Profile

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldcorp (GG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.