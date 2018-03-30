$95.16 Million in Sales Expected for Chuy's Holdings Inc (CHUY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chuy's Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) will report sales of $95.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Chuy's’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.19 million to $98.22 million. Chuy's posted sales of $86.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy's will report full-year sales of $95.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $404.89 million to $409.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $448.90 million per share, with estimates ranging from $443.43 million to $453.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chuy's.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy's (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Chuy's had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $96.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHUY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Chuy's from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Chuy's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Chuy's in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Chuy's in a report on Friday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Chuy's stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. Chuy's has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of -0.28.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Chuy's by 59.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Chuy's by 71.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Chuy's during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy's during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy's during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “$95.16 Million in Sales Expected for Chuy's Holdings Inc (CHUY) This Quarter” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/95-16-million-in-sales-expected-for-chuys-holdings-inc-chuy-this-quarter.html.

Chuy's Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc operates Chuy’s, a restaurant concept offering a distinct menu of authentic, freshly prepared Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. As of December 25, 2016, the Company operated 80 Chuy’s restaurants across 16 states. The Company offers the same menu during lunch and dinner, which includes enchiladas, fajitas, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a range of appetizers, soups and salads.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy's (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.