AA (AA) Given New GBX 130 Price Target at Barclays

AA (LON:AA) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.76) to GBX 130 ($1.80) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.45) target price on shares of AA in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Group cut their price objective on shares of AA from GBX 125 ($1.73) to GBX 58 ($0.80) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of AA to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.35) to GBX 100 ($1.38) in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AA from GBX 150 ($2.07) to GBX 140 ($1.93) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 130.50 ($1.80).

LON:AA opened at GBX 80.50 ($1.11) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.61 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.13. AA has a 12-month low of GBX 69.92 ($0.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 274.20 ($3.79).

AA Company Profile

AA plc (AA) offers roadside assistance service. The Company’s segments include Roadside Assistance, Insurance Services, Driving Services, Ireland, Insurance Underwriting and Head Office costs. The Roadside Assistance segment sends patrols to members stranded at the side of the road and repairs their vehicles.

