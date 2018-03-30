AAR Corp. (AIR) Director Sells $220,350.00 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director Anthony Anderson sold 5,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $220,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,411 shares in the company, valued at $899,512.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE AIR opened at $44.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,511.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $456.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.89 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in AAR by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $7,235,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in AAR by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 58,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIR shares. Seaport Global Securities raised AAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on AAR to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised AAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

AAR Company Profile

AAR CORP. (AAR) is a provider of services and products to the commercial aviation and government and defense markets. The Company operates in two segments: Aviation Services, which consists of supply chain and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, and Expeditionary Services, which includes airlift and mobility activities.

