AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Shares Sold by Iberiabank Corp

Iberiabank Corp lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.2% of Iberiabank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 178,274,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,926,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,920,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,074,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,418 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 12,704,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,038 shares during the period. Finally, Woodford Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodford Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,854,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,589,000 after purchasing an additional 937,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $119,347.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $2,946,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,532,908.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,197 shares of company stock worth $24,585,575. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Jefferies Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.68.

AbbVie stock opened at $94.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149,698.22, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.12 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 158.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.32%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Shares Sold by Iberiabank Corp” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/abbvie-inc-abbv-shares-sold-by-iberiabank-corp.html.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.