Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray lifted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

XLRN stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $46.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,812.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 804.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 million. equities research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Rovaldi sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $96,123.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,284.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $1,553,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,399 shares of company stock worth $3,326,839 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 416.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter worth about $225,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

