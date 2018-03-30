Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Access National earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.2086363064023 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANCX. BidaskClub raised shares of Access National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Access National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Access National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of ANCX stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.53. 185,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $593.85, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.85. Access National has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $32.70.

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.77 million. Access National had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 8.72%. sell-side analysts predict that Access National will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Access National Company Profile

Access National Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Access National Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of financial services and products, and specializes in providing customized financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals and associated individuals.

