ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.07. ACCO Brands posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ACCO Brands.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $566.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

NYSE ACCO opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,324.76, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

ACCO Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In related news, CAO Kathy D. Schnaedter sold 8,178 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $106,722.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,501.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 14,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $175,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,058.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 451,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,058,908. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 78.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 92.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 53.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/acco-brands-co-acco-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-06-per-share.html.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation is engaged in designing, marketing and manufacturing of branded business, academic and selected consumer products. The Company operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands International and Computer Products Group. The Company’s brands include Artline, AT-A-GLANCE, Derwent, Esselte, Five Star, GBC, Hilroy, Kensington, Leitz, Marbig, Mead, NOBO, Quartet, Rapid, Rexel, Swingline, Tilibra and Wilson Jones.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.