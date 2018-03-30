Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Shares Up 7.3%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares shot up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.63 and last traded at $11.23. 684,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 646,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADAP. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,048,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $12,052,770.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New bought 6,571,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $12,616,634.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,385,254 shares of company stock valued at $17,966,655. Corporate insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 63,664 shares during the last quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,242,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 103,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 26,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on its Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. The Company has developed a platform that enables it to identify cancer targets, find and genetically engineer TCR, and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

