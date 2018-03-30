Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) CFO Adrian Rawcliffe Sells 600,000 Shares

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) CFO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $1,026,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ADAP traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $11.23. 684,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,233. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $13.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADAP. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on its Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. The Company has developed a platform that enables it to identify cancer targets, find and genetically engineer TCR, and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

