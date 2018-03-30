Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Adrian Mcdermott Sells 1,425 Shares

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $65,607.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,327.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adrian Mcdermott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 40,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $1,741,600.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,425 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $61,275.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 40,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $1,668,800.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 50,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $1,954,000.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,593 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $57,778.11.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $47.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,756.58, a PE ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 1.64. Zendesk Inc has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $50.15.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $123.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.68 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 25.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 8.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZEN. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

