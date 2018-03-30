Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,307,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 204,954 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $13,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 291,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,130,000 after acquiring an additional 284,051 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,194,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 631,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 154,756 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 22,076,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $226,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,320 shares during the period. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Argus raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.74 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Vetr lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.12 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.62.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,507.18, a PE ratio of 335.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 173,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,331,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,085,474.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 46,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $575,156.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,221,120 shares of company stock valued at $14,659,153 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc is a global semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in offering x86 microprocessors, as standalone devices or as incorporated into an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) and professional graphics, and server and embedded processors and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

