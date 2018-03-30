Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Advantage Oil & Gas (NYSE:AAV) (TSE:AAV) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Advantage Oil & Gas earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.0181879655828 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Shares of AAV stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 301,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Advantage Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $530.10, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Advantage Oil & Gas (NYSE:AAV) (TSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.33 million. Advantage Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 39.22%. research analysts predict that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company primarily focuses on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Alberta.

