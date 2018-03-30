Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTR. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aqua America in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Aqua America in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aqua America in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Aqua America in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Aqua America in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aqua America alerts:

NYSE:WTR opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $5,970.64, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.48. Aqua America Inc has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $39.55.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.26 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Aqua America Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 18 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.2047 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.00579722458227131%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Aqua America’s payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WTR. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Aqua America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS began coverage on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo downgraded shares of Aqua America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Finally, Hilliard Lyons raised shares of Aqua America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aqua America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/advisor-group-inc-has-1-11-million-position-in-aqua-america-inc-wtr-updated.html.

Aqua America Profile

Aqua America, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing water or wastewater services concentrated in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia. The Company is the holding company for its primary subsidiary, Aqua Pennsylvania, Inc Its market-based activities are conducted through Aqua Resources, Inc (Aqua Resources) and Aqua Infrastructure, LLC (Aqua Infrastructure).

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.