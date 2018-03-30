Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.23

News coverage about Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aehr Test Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 44.0442099600015 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. 60,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,259. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $49.06, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.87. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 million. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 13.92% and a negative return on equity of 23.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

In related news, insider Gayn Erickson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $50,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 369,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,348.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,888 shares of company stock worth $156,099. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems is engaged in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of advanced test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The Company manufactures and markets full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, die carriers and related accessories.

