AEterna Zentaris (AEZS) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AEterna Zentaris earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.4495697964786 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEZS shares. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on shares of AEterna Zentaris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of AEterna Zentaris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEZS traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,995. AEterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.71.

About AEterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The company's product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency.

