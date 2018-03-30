AEterna Zentaris (AEZS) Given a $3.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AEZS. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of AEterna Zentaris and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of AEterna Zentaris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AEterna Zentaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

NASDAQ AEZS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,995. AEterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AEterna Zentaris stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 451.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.35% of AEterna Zentaris worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AEterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The company's product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency.

