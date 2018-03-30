Aeternity (AE) Price Reaches $1.56 on Top Exchanges

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Aeternity has a market cap of $363.50 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Aeternity token can now be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00022633 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbene, Liqui, Mercatox and EtherDelta.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 273,685,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,020,472 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Gate.io, Liqui, Coinbene, AEX, Mercatox, BigONE and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

