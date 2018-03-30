Aetna (AET) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Aetna (NYSE:AET) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aetna earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.8122454972958 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Aetna stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $169.00. 2,774,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,787. Aetna has a one year low of $125.24 and a one year high of $194.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $55,253.29, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Aetna had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Aetna will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 11th. Aetna’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Aetna in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aetna from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Aetna in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Aetna in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. It offers a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, medical management capabilities, Medicaid healthcare management services, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology (HIT) products and services.

