Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,039 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 116,707 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,872 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 9,234 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.17. 32,542,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,744,184. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $154,569.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 26.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.21%.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,026. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $214,201.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,399,951 shares of company stock worth $52,377,633. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

