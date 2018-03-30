AgJunction (AJX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Paradigm Capital

Paradigm Capital upgraded shares of AgJunction (TSE:AJX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday. Paradigm Capital currently has C$1.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$0.65.

TSE:AJX opened at C$0.79 on Monday. AgJunction has a 1 year low of C$0.44 and a 1 year high of C$0.90. The company has a market cap of $76.72, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 0.18.

AgJunction (TSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.56 million during the quarter. AgJunction had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 34.33%.

About AgJunction

AgJunction Inc provides hardware and software applications for the precision agricultural industry worldwide. The company provides Outback guidance products, including Outback MAX integrated display terminals; Outback STX, a touch screen terminal that calculates and broadcasts localized code and carrier phase corrections; Outback S-Lite, a global navigation satellite system (GNSS) guidance solution for non-precision spraying, spreading, and broad-acre tillage and seeding; Outback eDriveX, eDriveTC, and Outback VSi, which offers GNSS-assisted auto-steering; Outback A321, a portable or fixed base station receivers; Outback AC110, an automatic rate and section control product; Outback eDriveXD for decimeter-level accuracy; eDriveXC for centimeterlevel accuracy; and Outback Sts, Outback S3, and Outback BaselineX products, as well as second generation dual frequency, GPS + GLONASS, smart antenna A320, and A321 base stations.

