Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Director John Merfyn Roberts Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.62, for a total value of C$42,896.00.

TSE:AEM traded up C$0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$54.20. 487,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,398. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of C$48.04 and a one year high of C$68.76. The firm has a market cap of $11,880.00, a P/E ratio of 40.15 and a beta of -0.80.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of C$717.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$709.69 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 30.37%.

AEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$77.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Director John Merfyn Roberts Sells 800 Shares of Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/agnico-eagle-mines-limited-aem-director-john-merfyn-roberts-sells-800-shares-of-stock.html.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The company primarily produces and sells gold, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper.

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.