AgroFresh Solutions Inc (AGFS) Major Shareholder Dowdupont Inc. Buys 5,174 Shares

AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) major shareholder Dowdupont Inc. purchased 5,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,218.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dowdupont Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 20th, Dowdupont Inc. bought 2,085 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,595.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Dowdupont Inc. bought 29,617 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,319.00.

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 279,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,566. AgroFresh Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $54.14 million during the quarter. AgroFresh Solutions had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFS. Dow Chemical Co. DE increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE now owns 18,178,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,793,000 after buying an additional 467,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after buying an additional 55,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 957,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 262,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 84,525 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 111,568 shares during the period. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc, formerly Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is a developer of agricultural technologies that preserve the freshness and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados and bananas, as well as flowers. The Company’s principal product, The SmartFresh Quality System (SmartFresh), regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene, the naturally occurring plant hormone that triggers ripening in certain fruits and vegetables, through technology.

