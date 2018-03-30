Air China (AIRYY) Lowered to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs lowered shares of Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Shares of AIRYY stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Air China has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $32.26.

About Air China

Air China Limited is a China-based company principally engaged in the provision of air passenger transportation, freight transportation, postal transportation and maintenance services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and foreign regions. The Company is also engaged in domestic and international business aviation businesses, plane business, aircraft maintenance, airlines business agents, ground and air express services related to main businesses, duty free on boards, retail business on boards and aviation accident insurance sales agents business.

