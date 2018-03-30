Air Liquide (AIQUY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS upgraded shares of Air Liquide from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $24.59 on Monday. Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be issued a $0.492 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Liquide by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 32,281 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Liquide by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,159,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after buying an additional 163,542 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Liquide by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Liquide by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 171,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Liquide

L’Air Liquide SA (Air Liquide) is a France-based company engaged in providing gases, technologies and services for industry and health with a presence in over 80 countries. The Company’s segments include Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services activity is organized into four geographic regions: Europe, Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

