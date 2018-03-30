Air T, Inc. (AIRT) Director Sells $10,385.90 in Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Director John A. Reeves sold 401 shares of Air T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $10,385.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 401 shares in the company, valued at $10,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $25.30 on Friday. Air T, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $52.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through five segments: overnight air cargo, ground equipment sales, ground support services, printing equipment and maintenance, and leasing. The company’s overnight air cargo segment operates in the air express delivery services industry. The ground equipment sales segment manufactures and provides mobile deicers and other specialized equipment products to passenger and cargo airlines, airports, the United States military and industrial customers.

